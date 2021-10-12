First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,940 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.17% of First Republic Bank worth $318,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,422. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

