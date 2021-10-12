Financial Survey: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get LCNB alerts:

This table compares LCNB and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 26.11% 8.56% 1.15% FNCB Bancorp 34.69% 13.08% 1.37%

LCNB has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $79.52 million 2.77 $20.08 million $1.55 11.36 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.04 $15.35 million N/A N/A

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LCNB and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCNB currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

LCNB beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.