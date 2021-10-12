Financial Comparison: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Microvast and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Novanta $590.62 million 9.55 $44.52 million $1.95 81.54

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.32%. Novanta has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.45%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Novanta.

Summary

Novanta beats Microvast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.