Fei Protocol Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $425.84 million and $48.88 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

