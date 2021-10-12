Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 10.6% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of FAST traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

