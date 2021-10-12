Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

