Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

FB stock opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.