Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Reduced by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635,000 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 7.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 1.32% of Extreme Networks worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

