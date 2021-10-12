Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,135 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $288,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

