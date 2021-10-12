Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

