EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVgo.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVGO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,380. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

