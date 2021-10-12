Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.