Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.33

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EUTLF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.