Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 766.7% in September

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $$92.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurazeo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

