Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

