Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $311.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $324.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average of $311.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

