Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SDY stock opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

