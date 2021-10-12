Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 198,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after buying an additional 73,729 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $4,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $6,681,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 193,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

