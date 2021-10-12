Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

TUR stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

