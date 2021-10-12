Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Up 2,080.0% in September

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 2,080.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRST stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,882,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,567,848. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Ethema Health
