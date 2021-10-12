Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 19,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

