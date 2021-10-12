Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

