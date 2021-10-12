Ergoteles LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

