Ergoteles LLC Invests $62,000 in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.48. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

