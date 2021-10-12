Ergoteles LLC Invests $54,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TH opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

