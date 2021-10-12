Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,800 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 5.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $951,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 7,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

