Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oxford Instruments plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oxford Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $33.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

