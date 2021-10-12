Equitable Group Stock Set to Split on Thursday, October 14th (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 14th.

EQGPF stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $119.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 target price (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

