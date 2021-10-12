Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,133. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

