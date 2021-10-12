Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,855 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

