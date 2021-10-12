Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,330 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

WestRock stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. WestRock has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

