Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

