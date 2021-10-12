Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

