Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $254.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

