Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 13,500 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,728 shares of company stock worth $330,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

IGMS opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

