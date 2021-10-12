Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 129,670 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,670 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 62.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,202,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.