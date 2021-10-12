EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.27.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.