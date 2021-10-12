Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.96.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR stock opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$903.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.76.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.