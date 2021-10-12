EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

EMX opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 132.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

