Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 14,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Empire Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

