Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.37 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

