Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

ELOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

