Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 729 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $1,948,048. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.