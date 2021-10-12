Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA:XBAP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

