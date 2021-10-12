Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA POCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

