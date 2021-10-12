Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 4,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

