Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,732 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

