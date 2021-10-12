Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,439. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

