Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth $308,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 28,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

