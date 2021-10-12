Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.79 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Element Solutions by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 775,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 313,521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Element Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Element Solutions by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 131,531 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

